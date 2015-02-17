FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quantum Genomics raises 11.2 million euros in IPO
#Healthcare
February 17, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Quantum Genomics raises 11.2 million euros in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Quantum Genomics SA :

* 11.2 million euros ($12.76 million) raised in IPO on Alternext Paris

* IPO share price set at 6.30 euros, at top end of price range

* Trading resumes on Alternext on Feb. 18

* Total demand amounted to 5,270,122 shares corresponding to 33.2 million euros

* Capital increase is a key part of launch of clinical trials for phase IIa of molecule QGC001

* Quantum Genomics has been listed since April 2014 on the “Private” compartment of Alternext Paris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
