BRIEF-Quantum Genomics raises 11.2 million euros in IPO

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Quantum Genomics SA :

* 11.2 million euros ($12.76 million) raised in IPO on Alternext Paris

* IPO share price set at 6.30 euros, at top end of price range

* Trading resumes on Alternext on Feb. 18

* Total demand amounted to 5,270,122 shares corresponding to 33.2 million euros

* Capital increase is a key part of launch of clinical trials for phase IIa of molecule QGC001

* Quantum Genomics has been listed since April 2014 on the "Private" compartment of Alternext Paris