BRIEF-LS Telcom Q1 revenue EUR 7.01 mln, 29 pct down
February 17, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-LS Telcom Q1 revenue EUR 7.01 mln, 29 pct down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - LS Telcom AG :

* Q1 revenue 7.01 million euros ($1.14 million), 29 percent down

* Says Q1 EBIT of 350 thousand euros (year ago: 1.332 million euros)

* Q1 net income amounted to 305,000 euros (last year: 969,000 euros)

* Says order backlog at end of Q1 amounted to 37.0 million euros (year ago: 44.4 million euros)

* Is confident that it can increase sales and net earnings, at least to a moderate extent, again in the new fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
