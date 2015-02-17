FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kap Industrial Holdings says H1 HEPS from cont ops up 14 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 17, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kap Industrial Holdings says H1 HEPS from cont ops up 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Kap Industrial Holdings Ltd

* Headline EPS from continuing operations up by 14 pct

* Group revenue from continuing operations increased by 9 pct to 8.11 billion rand from 7.42 billion rand for 6 months to Dec

* Group operating profit before capital items from continuing operations increased to 777 million rand from 720 million rand

* HEPS from continuing operations increased by 14 pct to 18.5 cents from 16.2 cents in comparative period for 6 months to Dec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
