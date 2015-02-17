FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sky German Holdings to begin transfer of stake in Sky Deutschland
February 17, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sky German Holdings to begin transfer of stake in Sky Deutschland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Sky Plc

* Sky Deutschland minority squeeze out proceedings

* Sky German Holdings GMBH holds approximately 96% of Sky Deutschland’s share capital

* Applicable price per share will be higher of price determined by such valuation and volume weighted average share price of shares of Sky Deutschland in last 3 months prior to announcement

* Remaining minority shareholders of Sky Deutschland that are subject to squeeze out will receive cash compensation

* Cash compensation will be determined following formal valuation of Sky Deutschland AG in accordance with prescribed requirements of sections 327a et seq. of German Stock Corporation Act

* Sky German Holdings notified Sky Deutschland board that it began steps to transfer about 4% minority shareholdings in Sky Deutschland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

