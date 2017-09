Feb 17 (Reuters) - Mr Hamburger SA :

* The Warsaw Stock Exchange sets the first day of trading of the company’s 5,280,000 and 960,000 series F and G shares respectively for Feb. 19

* The shares have a nominal value of 1 zloty each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6661 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)