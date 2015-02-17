BRIEF-ING Group says to sell about 43 mln shares in NN Group

Feb 17 (Reuters) - ING Groep Nv :

* Intention to sell approximately 43 mln ordinary shares in NN Group

* Ordinary shares will be sold by way of an accelerated book building offering to institutional investors

* NN Group has stated its intention to repurchase up to 200 mln euro of its ordinary shares from ING Group at offer price

* After deal, ING Group’s stake in NN Group’s outstanding capital is expected to decrease to approximately 57 pct from currently 68.1 pct

* Offer price and final number of shares sold will be determined at conclusion of book building process

* Book is open with immediate effect and is expected to close ultimately by 17.30 CET on 18 February 2015

* Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and ING Bank are acting as joint bookrunners for offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: