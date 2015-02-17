FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ING Group says to sell about 43 mln shares in NN Group
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 17, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ING Group says to sell about 43 mln shares in NN Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - ING Groep Nv :

* Intention to sell approximately 43 mln ordinary shares in NN Group

* Ordinary shares will be sold by way of an accelerated book building offering to institutional investors

* NN Group has stated its intention to repurchase up to 200 mln euro of its ordinary shares from ING Group at offer price

* After deal, ING Group’s stake in NN Group’s outstanding capital is expected to decrease to approximately 57 pct from currently 68.1 pct

* Offer price and final number of shares sold will be determined at conclusion of book building process

* Book is open with immediate effect and is expected to close ultimately by 17.30 CET on 18 February 2015

* Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and ING Bank are acting as joint bookrunners for offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.