BRIEF-Euro Disney announces results of capital increase
#Market News
February 17, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Euro Disney announces results of capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Euro Disney SCA :

* Announces the results of its capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights maintained

* Gross proceeds of the rights offering amounted to 350,788,410 euros ($399.5 million), corresponding to the issuance of 350,788,410 new ordinary shares of a nominal value of 1.00 euro each

* At the end of the subscription period, the subscription rate was 94.86 pct

* Walt Disney company has subscribed to all shares issued as part of the rights offering that were not subscribed by other holders of preferential subscription rights, corresponding to 18,032,670 new ordinary shares Source text: bit.ly/17maMrU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
