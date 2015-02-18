BRIEF-S.Africa's Naspers says subsidiary applies for JSE listing of Novus Holdings

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Naspers Ltd

* Intention to list Novus Holdings Limited on the JSE Limited

* Media24 Holdings (Proprietary) limited (“Media24”), a subsidiary of Naspers, has applied for a JSE listing of Novus, a subsidiary of Media24

* Listing will be effected via a private placement of Novus shares held by Media24. Media24 will remain majority shareholder of Novus

* In financial year ended 31 March 2014 novus achieved revenues of r3,969 million and an operating profit r649 million