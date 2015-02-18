FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Blue Label Telecoms H1 headline EPS rises 15 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 18, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Blue Label Telecoms H1 headline EPS rises 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Blue Label Telecoms Ltd

* Unaudited results for the half year ended 30 November 2014

* Half year ended Nov increase in revenue of 14 pct to r10.3 billion

* Increase in gross profit of 11 pct to r788 million for half year ended 30 November 2014

* Increase in EBITDA of 20 pct to r516 million

* Increase in headline EPS of 15 pct to 42.73 cents for half year ended 30 November 2014

* Growth was achieved in spite of group’s share of losses in Blue Label Mexico increasing by r14.5 million, negatively impacting on growth in headline EPS by 2.17 cents

* Growth in earnings was primarily attributable to increases in revenue of 14 pct, gross profit of 11 pct and EBITDA of 20 pct

* Arbitration proceedings between APSN and former subsidiary of Telkom SA SOC Limited (Telkom), Multi-Links Telecommunications Limited (Multi-Links) have been settled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.