Feb 17 (Reuters) - JCDecaux

* MCDecaux (held 85 pct by JCDecaux, 15 pct by Mitsubishi Corporation), has been awarded its first city information panel contract, in Kagoshima, Japan

* Contract to last 20 years

* The contract covers the design, installation and maintenance of 75 2m² city information panels for public information Source text: bit.ly/1DCkjI3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)