BRIEF-Altice, Numericable-SFR confirm purchase of Vivendi's stake in Numericable-SFR
February 18, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Altice, Numericable-SFR confirm purchase of Vivendi's stake in Numericable-SFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Altice Sa

* Numericable-SFR and Altice confirm they have submitted an offer to acquire all of Numericable-SFR shares held by Vivendi

* Deal an offer to purchase 20 pct stake Vivendi owns in Numericable-SFR, for a price of 40 euros per share

* Payment by Altice France of approximately 1.948 billion euro plus interest of 3.8 pct per annum has been secured by a bank guarantee

* Numericable-SFR will acquire half of Vivendi’s stake through a share buyback programme

* Half of Vivendi’s stake will be acquired by Altice France at same time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
