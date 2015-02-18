BRIEF-Formpipe receives order from UK Pharmaceutical Company worth SEK 1.2 mln

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Formpipe Software AB :

* A UK Pharmaceutical Company signs a contract with Formpipe regarding an Enterprise Compliance Platform, to manage their quality and product documentation

* Says total order value amounts to 1.2 million Swedish crowns ($143,558) over three years

* Says total order value amounts to 1.2 million Swedish crowns ($143,558) over three years

* Says of total order value, license revenues of 0.6 million crowns, are recorded in Q1 of 2015, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout contract period