BRIEF-Formpipe receives order from UK Pharmaceutical Company worth SEK 1.2 mln
February 18, 2015 / 9:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Formpipe receives order from UK Pharmaceutical Company worth SEK 1.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Formpipe Software AB :

* A UK Pharmaceutical Company signs a contract with Formpipe regarding an Enterprise Compliance Platform, to manage their quality and product documentation

* Says total order value amounts to 1.2 million Swedish crowns ($143,558) over three years

* Says of total order value, license revenues of 0.6 million crowns, are recorded in Q1 of 2015, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout contract period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3590 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

