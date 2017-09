Feb 18 (Reuters) - West International publ AB

* Receives order from Swedish fast food chain worth 1.7 million Swedish crowns ($202,719)

* Says deliveries of self service kiosks WestInt Prime to the client will be carried out during the second quarter 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3860 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)