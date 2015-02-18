FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RSA Insurance sells stake in Indian insurer to JV partner Sundaram Finance
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-RSA Insurance sells stake in Indian insurer to JV partner Sundaram Finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - RSA Insurance Group Plc :

* RSA Insurance Group Plc disposal

* Announces sale of its minority holding in India

* Sale of its 26 pct holding in Indian insurer Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance Co Ltd to Sundaram Finance Ltd , JV partner

* Expects to receive cash consideration of approximately 46 mln stg

* Transaction is expected to result in a gain on sale of approximately 16 mln stg

* Completion is expected within six months

* And an addition to group’s tangible net assets of approximately 19 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.