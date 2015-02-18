BRIEF-RSA Insurance sells stake in Indian insurer to JV partner Sundaram Finance

Feb 18 (Reuters) - RSA Insurance Group Plc :

* RSA Insurance Group Plc disposal

* Announces sale of its minority holding in India

* Sale of its 26 pct holding in Indian insurer Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance Co Ltd to Sundaram Finance Ltd , JV partner

* Expects to receive cash consideration of approximately 46 mln stg

* Transaction is expected to result in a gain on sale of approximately 16 mln stg

* Completion is expected within six months

* Completion is expected within six months