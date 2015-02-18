FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer sees mid-single-digit diluted adjusted EPS growth in 2015
#Financials
February 18, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer sees mid-single-digit diluted adjusted EPS growth in 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer Nv

* Revenues up 3 pct in constant currencies and up 2 pct organically.

* Digital & services revenues grew 5 pct organically (80 pct of total)

* Adjusted operating margin 21.0 pct, within guidance range, reflects increased restructuring

* Diluted adjusted EPS eur1.57, up 3 pct in constant currencies, in line with guidance

* Proposed 2014 dividend increase to eur 0.71 per share to be paid in cash.

* 2015: expect diluted adjusted EPS to rise at mid-single-digit rate in constant currencies.

* Reviewing strategic options for transport services (1 pct of revenues)

* Announcing up to eur140 million share buy-back program in 2015, including anti-dilution buy-back

* Diluted adjusted EPS mid-single-digit growth in 2015

* Adjusted operating profit margin 21.0 pct-21.5 pct in 2015

* Currency is expected to have a more significant influence on results in 2015 than in recent years.

* Expect adjusted net financing costs of approximately eur100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
