BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer sees mid-single-digit diluted adjusted EPS growth in 2015

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer Nv
* Revenues up 3 pct in constant currencies and up 2 pct organically.
* Digital & services revenues grew 5 pct organically (80 pct of total)
* Adjusted operating margin 21.0 pct, within guidance range, reflects increased restructuring
* Diluted adjusted EPS eur1.57, up 3 pct in constant currencies, in line with guidance
* Proposed 2014 dividend increase to eur 0.71 per share to be paid in cash.
* 2015: expect diluted adjusted EPS to rise at mid-single-digit rate in constant currencies.
* Reviewing strategic options for transport services (1 pct of revenues)
* Announcing up to eur140 million share buy-back program in 2015, including anti-dilution buy-back
* Diluted adjusted EPS mid-single-digit growth in 2015
* Adjusted operating profit margin 21.0 pct-21.5 pct in 2015
* Currency is expected to have a more significant influence on results in 2015 than in recent years.
* Expect adjusted net financing costs of approximately eur100 million