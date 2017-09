Feb 18 (Reuters) - Arrowhead Properties Ltd

* Proposes an equity raise of approximately 500 million rand through issue of new Arrowhead A and B linked units

* Equity raise will be implemented through an accelerated book build process

* Book build is now open

* Pricing and allocations will be announced following closing of book build

* Java Capital is acting as sole bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: