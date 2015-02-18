FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sydbank Q4 net profit DKK 224 million below expectations
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sydbank Q4 net profit DKK 224 million below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sydbank A/S :

* Q4 net profit 224 million Danish crowns ($34.28 million) (Reuters poll 301 million crowns)

* Q4 loan losses 148 million crowns (Reuters poll 155 million crowns)

* Q4 total income 1.09 billion crowns (Reuters poll 1.16 billion crowns)

* 2015 core income is expected to rise slightly due in part to a slight increase in bank loans and advances resulting from measures implemented and despite competition

* Is able to pay half of year’s profit as dividend to Sydbank’s shareholders

* The board of directors recommends to the AGM that 50% of the group’s profit, equal to a dividend of 7.08 crowns per share be distributed and that 10 million crowns be paid to the sponsorship fund Sydbank Fonden

* Says lower impairment charges are forecast for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5342 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.