BRIEF-City Lodge Hotels says H1 revenue at South African operations 11 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 18, 2015 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-City Lodge Hotels says H1 revenue at South African operations 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - City Lodge Hotels Ltd

* Normalised diluted headline EPS up 15 pct for six months ended Dec. 31 2014

* Average occupancies at group’s South African hotels rose to 68 pct in six months to Dec. 31 2014

* Revenue at South African operations increased by 10.6 pct to 583.2 million rand due to higher occupancies, below inflation increase in achieved room rates

* Profit before tax on a normalised basis rose by 14 pct to 226.3 million rand for 6 months to Dec. 31

* Expected that trend of higher than previous year occupancies will continue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

