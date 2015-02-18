FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ZetaDisplay buys Marketmedia Oy in Finland
February 18, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ZetaDisplay buys Marketmedia Oy in Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - ZetaDisplay AB :

* Acquires Marketmedia Oy in Finland

* Says acquisition of Marketmedia is to take place by ZetaDisplay acquiring all shares in Marketmedia by a cash payment amounting to about 2 million euros ($2.30 million) (about 18.6 million Swedish crowns)

* Intends to finance acquisition through debt financing via, among others, banks and other lending institutions

* Payment for shares is scheduled for March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

