BRIEF-ZetaDisplay buys Marketmedia Oy in Finland

Feb 18 (Reuters) - ZetaDisplay AB :

* Acquires Marketmedia Oy in Finland

* Says acquisition of Marketmedia is to take place by ZetaDisplay acquiring all shares in Marketmedia by a cash payment amounting to about 2 million euros ($2.30 million) (about 18.6 million Swedish crowns)

* Intends to finance acquisition through debt financing via, among others, banks and other lending institutions

* Payment for shares is scheduled for March 2015