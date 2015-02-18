FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie H1 net loss widens by 12.9 mln euros
February 18, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie H1 net loss widens by 12.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline in the brief to say that the company’s H1 net loss has widened, not narrowed.)

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Vilmorin & Cie SA :

* Consolidated sales for H1 2014-2015 at 428.6 million euros ($486.42 million), up 1.4 percent with current data and 3.1 percent on a like-for-like basis

* Operating income for H1 shows a loss of 30.4 million euros, an increase of 9.3 million euros compared with restated H1 2013-2014

* H1 net result shows loss of 56.6 million euros, an increase of 12.9 million euros compared with restated H1 2013-2014

* Global sales growth objective for FY 2014-2015 comparable to FY 2013-2014; FY 2014-2015 current operating margin potentially close to FY 2013-2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

