FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dexia posts FY net income group share of -606 mln eur
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Dexia posts FY net income group share of -606 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Dexia SA :

* 2014 net income group share 2014 at eur -606 million

* Eur -425 million impact of accounting volatility elements, principally associated with the valuation of derivatives

* Group balance sheet increased eur 24 billion, at eur 247 billion at the end of 2014

* Collective impairment of eur 32 million on the banking sector from developments in regulatory framework, including entry into force of bank recovery and resolution directive

* Robust solvency level: total capital ratio at 17.2 pct and common equity tier 1 ratio at 16.4 pct at the end of 2014

* No longer has any direct exposure to Greek sovereigns. Exposure to other Greek counterparties amounted to eur 156 million at the end of December 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.