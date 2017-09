Feb 19 (Reuters) - Catella AB :

* Q4 net sales 492 million Swedish crowns ($59.00 million) versus 331 million crowns year ago

* Q4 pre-tax profit 102 million crowns versus 1 million crowns year ago

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.20 crowns per share ($1 = 8.3394 Swedish crowns)