BRIEF-Arcadis sees significant increase in 2015 revenue and profit
February 19, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Arcadis sees significant increase in 2015 revenue and profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Arcadis Nv

* Arcadis N.V. delivers good fourth quarter and strong year

* Annual gross revenues up 5 pct, net revenues up 7 pct higher with organic growth at up 1 pct

* Operating EBITA up 8 pct leading to a full year operating margin of 10.1 pct (2013: 10.0 pct)

* Net income from operations up 11 pct at eur123.6 million for year

* Dividend proposal eur0.60 per share, an increase of 5 pct

* Arcadis expects 2015 revenues and profit to increase significantly from recent acquisitions, organic growth, and performance excellence initiatives

* Q4 gross revenues 808 million euro versus 643 million euro up 26 pct

* Q4 reported EBITA increased by 13 pct to eur50.6 million including impact of acquisitions and positive currency effects

* In Latin America, we expect mining sector to remain soft

* Activities in UK, Middle East, Continental Europe, Asia and Australia Pacific will benefit from growth through Hyder acquisition

* In North America we expect growth. For UK we foresee increased government spending, while Continental Europe may see increased infrastructure spending

* Expect 2015 revenues and profit to increase significantly, barring unforeseen circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

