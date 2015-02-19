BRIEF-Elektrobit: partial demerger plan approved, separate entity to be listed on Nasdaq

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Elektrobit Oyj :

* Approved a plan for partial demerger of company

* Assets and liabilities related to Wireless Business Segment will be transferred to Bittium Corporation

* Bittium will be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki

* Automotive Business Segment remains in Elektrobit Corporation

* Says total amount of non-recurring costs related to partial demerger is estimated to be approximately 2 million euros ($2.30 million) in 2015 in case planned partial demerger will be implemented Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8756 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)