FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Elektrobit: partial demerger plan approved, separate entity to be listed on Nasdaq
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
February 19, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Elektrobit: partial demerger plan approved, separate entity to be listed on Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Elektrobit Oyj :

* Approved a plan for partial demerger of company

* Assets and liabilities related to Wireless Business Segment will be transferred to Bittium Corporation

* Bittium will be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki

* Automotive Business Segment remains in Elektrobit Corporation

* Says total amount of non-recurring costs related to partial demerger is estimated to be approximately 2 million euros ($2.30 million) in 2015 in case planned partial demerger will be implemented Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8756 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.