BRIEF-BCV says FY net profit up 6 pct to CHF 296.1 mln

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale Vaudoise :

* FY operating profit edged up 1 percent to 476 million Swiss francs ($506 million)

* FY net interest income flat at 503.8 million Swiss francs

* FY net profit 296.1 million Swiss francs, up 6 percent

* Ordinary dividend of 22 Swiss francs per share, as well as a special dividend of 10 per share Swiss francs

* FY-end CET1 ratio 17.1 percent versus 17.8 percent year ago Source - bit.ly/1EUsT38 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9416 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)