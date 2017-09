Feb 19 (Reuters) - Majestic Wine Plc

* Announces that, with immediate effect, Steve Lewis is stepping down as chief executive and retiring from board.

* Nigel Alldritt, finance director, will become interim chief executive until a permanent replacement has been found.

* Search for a permanent replacement chief executive has been initiated and a thorough review of potential candidates is underway.