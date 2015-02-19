BRIEF-Rathbone says FY funds under management rises 23.6 pct

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Rathbone Brothers Plc

* Total funds under management were £27.2 billion at 31 December 2014, up 23.6% from £22.0 billion at 31 December 2013

* Profit before tax was £45.7 million for year ended 31 December 2014, an increase of 3.4%, compared to £44.2 million in 2013

* Board recommends a 33p final dividend for 2014 (2013: 31p), making a total of 52p for year (2013: 49p), an increase of 6.1% on 2013

* "Aware of possible adverse market effects that current political and economic uncertainty, both in this country and overseas"-Chairman