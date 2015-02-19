FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rathbone says FY funds under management rises 23.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rathbone says FY funds under management rises 23.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Rathbone Brothers Plc

* Total funds under management were £27.2 billion at 31 December 2014, up 23.6% from £22.0 billion at 31 December 2013

* Profit before tax was £45.7 million for year ended 31 December 2014, an increase of 3.4%, compared to £44.2 million in 2013

* Board recommends a 33p final dividend for 2014 (2013: 31p), making a total of 52p for year (2013: 49p), an increase of 6.1% on 2013

* “Aware of possible adverse market effects that current political and economic uncertainty, both in this country and overseas”-Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.