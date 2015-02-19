FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Q4 operating profit down
February 19, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Q4 operating profit down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

* Q4 total revenues were sek 705.3 m (610.8)

* Q4 EBITA was sek 38.2 m (65.2)

* Says for 2015, sobi expects total revenues for full year to be in range of sek 2,800 to 3,000 m, and gross margin to be in range of 58-60 percent

* Says operating costs are projected to increase as company continues to prepare for planned launch of elocta

* Says sobi expects ebita to be in line with adjusted 2014 level

* Q4 EBITA excluding write-downs (multiferon) was sek 63.4 m (65.2) Further company coverage:

