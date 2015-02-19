BRIEF-Ball Corp offers $8.4 bln including assumption of debt for Rexam Plc

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ball Corp

* Reg-Ball corporation: offer for Rexam plc

* Announced terms of a recommended offer by ball to acquire all of outstanding shares of rexam in a cash and stock transaction

* $300 million of achievable synergies by 2018

* Highly accretive to EPS, generates significant free cash flow and increases eva

* Is expected that necessary clearances will be obtained in first half of 2016.

* Combined company will have pro forma 2014 revenue of approximately $15 billion and approximately 22,500 employees across five continents

* Following closing of transaction, Ball will remain a new york stock exchange listed company domiciled in U.S.

* Deutsche Bank AG, London branch and Goldman, Sachs & Co. Also represent ball as financial advisors

* Lead financial advisor is Greenhill & Co., with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom acting as lead legal advisor, and Axinn, Veltrop and Harkrider acting as lead antitrust advisor

* Rexam shareholders will receive 407p in cash and 0.04568 new Ball shares

* Cash and stock transaction valued at £5.4 billion ($8.4 billion), including assumption of net debt