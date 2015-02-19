FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polytec Holding to purchase entire stock of Polytec Immobilien Holding GmbH
February 19, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Polytec Holding to purchase entire stock of Polytec Immobilien Holding GmbH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Polytec Holding AG

* Says to purchase entire stock of Polytec Immobilien Holding GmbH from Huemer Holding GmbH

* Says transaction has a value of around 84 million euros ($95.74 million)

* Says anticipated contribution to results from purchase of real estate portfolio totals roughly 8 million euros p.a. On an EBITDA basis and around 5 million euros p.a. on an EBIT basis

* Says unaudited turnover and result figures for 2014 financial year point to a slight increase in Polytec group turnover during past year to approximately 491 million euros

* Says FY 2014 preliminary EBITDA amounts to roughly 36 million euros and preliminary EBIT to some 20 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8773 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
