BRIEF-Bjorn Borg posts Q4 operating profit, targets 1 bln SEK in sales by 2019
#Apparel & Accessories
February 19, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bjorn Borg posts Q4 operating profit, targets 1 bln SEK in sales by 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Bjorn Borg AB

* Q4 operating profit amounted to SEK 3.6 million (-12.5).

* Q4 net sales increased by 36 percent to SEK 135.3 million

* Says board of directors has decided to propose to annual general meeting a distribution of SEK 1.50 (1.50) per share

* Says board of directors has established financial objectives for period 2015-2019.

* Says for the financial year 2019 the group has the objective of achieving sales of SEK 1 billion with an operating margin of 15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
