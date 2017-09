BRIEF-Innate Pharma FY operating loss widens to 19.6 mln euros

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Innate Pharma SA :

* FY revenue and other income in amount of 7.6 million euros ($8.7 million) (16.7 million euros in 2013)

* Cash and cash equivalents as at Dec. 31, 2014, amounting to 69.2 million euros (41.3 million euros as at Dec. 31, 2013)

* FY operating loss amounted to 19.6 million euros (2.9 million euros in 2013)

* Expected in 2015: initial efficacy data with lirilumab; roll out of Phase II clinical development plan with IPH2201; IPH4102 to start clinical trial