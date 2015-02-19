BRIEF-Ratos posts Q4 pretax loss, sees higher op profit in 2015

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ratos Ab

* FY2014 profit before tax SEK 1,367 mln (1,083)

* Q4 profit before tax SEK -15 mln (11)

* Q4 impairments SEK -250 mln (-308)

* Says proposed dividend sek 3.25 per share (3)

* Says has decided to adjust the return target to a company- specific target which amounts to an IRR of at least 15-20% (previously 20%), depending on market and company-specific factors

* Says overall assessment is that conditions exist for higher operating profit (adjusted for the size of Ratos’s holdings) in 2015

* Says 2015 has a cautious macroeconomic view ahead of 2015 and no expectations for a strong general macroeconomic recovery Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oskar von Bahr)