FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ratos posts Q4 pretax loss, sees higher op profit in 2015
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ratos posts Q4 pretax loss, sees higher op profit in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ratos Ab

* FY2014 profit before tax SEK 1,367 mln (1,083)

* Q4 profit before tax SEK -15 mln (11)

* Q4 impairments SEK -250 mln (-308)

* Says proposed dividend sek 3.25 per share (3)

* Says has decided to adjust the return target to a company- specific target which amounts to an IRR of at least 15-20% (previously 20%), depending on market and company-specific factors

* Says overall assessment is that conditions exist for higher operating profit (adjusted for the size of Ratos’s holdings) in 2015

* Says 2015 has a cautious macroeconomic view ahead of 2015 and no expectations for a strong general macroeconomic recovery Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oskar von Bahr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.