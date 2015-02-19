FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FCA to investigate competition in investment and corporate banking services
February 19, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FCA to investigate competition in investment and corporate banking services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - FCA

* FCA to investigate competition in investment and corporate banking services following review of wholesale markets

* Announced plans to launch its first wholesale market study into investment and corporate banking to assess whether competition in sector is working properly

* FCA met with around 70 organisations and individuals, through a combination of round-tables and one-to-one meetings and received 40 written responses

* FCA will consider undertaking a market study into asset management and related services later in year

* Is expected that forthcoming regulations will affect way competition works, so there is no immediate plans to conduct further studies into these areas Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1zQ5fR7)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

