Feb 19 (Reuters) - Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA :

* Proposes dividend of 1.30 euros ($1) per share for FY 2014, up from 1.20 euros a year earlier

* Total profit distributed would rise from 18.4 million euros to 20.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)