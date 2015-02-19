BRIEF-UK's Co-Operative Group names independent non-executive chair

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Co-operative Group Ltd :

* Co-Operative group appoints first independent non-executive chair

* Announce appointment of Allan Leighton as society’s first independent non-executive chair under reformed governance structure

* Assume role with immediate effect, taking over from Ursula Lidbetter who has chaired group since november 2013

* Appointment of four remaining independent non-executive directors is expected ahead of group's annual general meeting (AGM) in may this year