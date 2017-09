Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ab-Biotics SA :

* Signs exclusive deal with Derbycare Medical Technology(Shanghai) Co. Limited, part of Hutchinson Whampoa Limited Group, for distribution and promotion of its probiotic Ab-Kolicare in China

* Says probiotic for baby colic to enter Chinese market in first half of 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1AJYZBd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)