BRIEF-Topdanmark Q4 post-tax profit of DKK 304 mln above expectations

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Topdanmark A/S :

* Q4 combined ratio 83.6 percent (Reuters poll 89.6 percent)

* Q4 post-tax profit 304 million Danish crowns ($46.55 million) (Reuters poll 283 million crowns)

* Profit forecast model for 2015: 900-1,000 million crowns, excluding run-off, representing EPS of 9.5 crowns

* Says assumed combined ratio for 2015 has improved from around 91 pct to 90-91 pct, excluding run-off, in light of an improved claims trend

* Says assumed 2015 premium growth has been changed from 1-2 pct to around 0 pct

* Announces share buy-back programme of 1.8 billion crowns for 2015, representing a buy-back yield of 7.8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5305 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)