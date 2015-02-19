FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Outokumpu convertible bond offering increased within over-allotment option
February 19, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Outokumpu convertible bond offering increased within over-allotment option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Outokumpu Oyj :

* Announces exercise of over-allotment option in connection with the Outokumpu offering of senior unsecured convertible bond

* Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank is acting as stabilizing manager notified Outokumpu of exercise in full of over-allotment option in respect of bonds in aggregate principal amount of 35 million euros ($39.85 million)

* As a result, aggregate principal amount of bonds in offering is increased to 250 million euros

* Settlement and delivery of bonds is expected to take place on or about Feb. 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8782 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
