BRIEF-Outokumpu convertible bond offering increased within over-allotment option

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Outokumpu Oyj :

* Announces exercise of over-allotment option in connection with the Outokumpu offering of senior unsecured convertible bond

* Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank is acting as stabilizing manager notified Outokumpu of exercise in full of over-allotment option in respect of bonds in aggregate principal amount of 35 million euros ($39.85 million)

* As a result, aggregate principal amount of bonds in offering is increased to 250 million euros

* Settlement and delivery of bonds is expected to take place on or about Feb. 26