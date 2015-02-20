FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cicor Technologies FY net sales of around CHF 203 mln, up more than 6 pct
#Semiconductors
February 20, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cicor Technologies FY net sales of around CHF 203 mln, up more than 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Cicor Technologies Ltd :

* Cicor switches from IFRS to Swiss GAAP FER

* FY consolidated net sales amounted to around 203 million Swiss francs ($214 million), an increase of more than 6 percent

* FY EBIT and EBITDA margins will be slightly up on previous year (2013: EBIT 4.5 percent; EBITDA 9.2 percent)

* Change in reporting standard would have an expected positive impact on net profit of 2014 of around 1.1 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1MDjvqp Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9496 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
