BRIEF-Medigene to get marketing authorisation for Veregen in 8 European countries

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Medigene AG :

* Receives positive decision on marketing authorisation for Veregen in 8 additional European countries

* Launch of Veregen ointment for treatment of genital warts in these new territories is anticipated to start in second half of 2015

* Decision guarantees that national marketing authorisations will be granted by regulatory authorities within next months in UK, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)