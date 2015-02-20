BRIEF-Zurich Insurance Company South Africa says no final cash dividend

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Company South Africa Ltd

* Reported a consolidated profit after tax of R42 million for year ended 31 December 2014 compared to consolidated loss of r164 million prior year

* Claims expenses decreased by 12 pct from R2.6 billion in 2013 to R2.3 billion in FY to Dec

* FY attributable investment income increased by 3 pct to R86 million (2013: R83 million)

* Directors have decided not to declare a final cash dividend for year ended December 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: