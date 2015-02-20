FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DF Deutsche Forfait bondholders vote in favor of reducing interest rate
February 20, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-DF Deutsche Forfait bondholders vote in favor of reducing interest rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Creditors vote in favor of changing debt conditions

* Says approximately 99.98 pct of participating in the vote agree to reduce the nominal interest rate

* Change will particularly affect reduction of nominal interest rate corporate bond 2013/20 from 7.875 pct to 2.000 pct with retroactive effect from May 27, 2014 to May 27, 2018

* Meeting was attended by bondholders representing bonds in amount of 13.8 million euros ($15.6 million) (46 percent of outstanding bond capital) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8837 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.