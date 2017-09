Feb 20 (Reuters) - Akfen GYO :

* Signs credit agreement with Credit Europe Bank N.V worth 116 million euros ($131.3 million)

* Loan is with 10 years maturity

* Loan to be used in investment projects and refinancing existing loans of the company