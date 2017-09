Feb 20 (Reuters) - Q-SOFT Verwaltungs AG :

* QQ-SOFT Verwaltungs AG acquired stake in KST Beteiligungs AG, of approximately 30.64 percent

* Says 2.4 million euros ($2.7 million) comprehensive investment portfolio of the company doubled by this transaction and now reaches nearly 5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)