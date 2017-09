Feb 19 (Reuters) - Marfin Investment Group Holdings SA :

* Appoints A. Vgenopoulos as President of Vivartia, replacing I. Artinos which resigned for personal reasons

* Appoints P. Throuvalas as CEO of Vivartia

* Appoints E. Mbaloutas as President of Delta and Barba Stathis

* Appoints A. Souvatzoglou as President of Goody's and Everest Source text: bit.ly/1zQW6aJ

