Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ymagis SAS :

* Announces inaugural private placement of bonds for a total amount of 36.5 million euros ($41.6 million) from French and Belgian institutional investors

* Goal of private bond placement is to redeem debt and to replenish cash reserves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)