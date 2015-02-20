BRIEF-Wessanen says FY revenue rises 6.4 pct

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Wessanen NV

* Wessanen Q4 and full year 2014 earnings release

* EBITE of EUR1.3 million, impacted by higher long-term incentive plan expenses (EUR1.1 million) and increased marketing spending

* FY revenue growth of 6.4% to EUR433.5 million; autonomous revenue growth of 3.8%

* FY EBITE increased 21% to EUR23.6 million while marketing investments increased

* Dividend proposed of EUR0.10 (wholly in cash), a doubling compared to last year’s EUR0.05

* Profit for FY 45.3 million euro versus loss of 0.1 million euro last year