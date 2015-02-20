FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wessanen says FY revenue rises 6.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 20, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Wessanen says FY revenue rises 6.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Wessanen NV

* Wessanen Q4 and full year 2014 earnings release

* EBITE of EUR1.3 million, impacted by higher long-term incentive plan expenses (EUR1.1 million) and increased marketing spending

* FY revenue growth of 6.4% to EUR433.5 million; autonomous revenue growth of 3.8%

* FY EBITE increased 21% to EUR23.6 million while marketing investments increased

* Dividend proposed of EUR0.10 (wholly in cash), a doubling compared to last year’s EUR0.05

* Profit for FY 45.3 million euro versus loss of 0.1 million euro last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.