BRIEF-Wessanen says FY revenue rises 6.4 pct

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Wessanen NV
* Wessanen Q4 and full year 2014 earnings release
* EBITE of EUR1.3 million, impacted by higher long-term incentive plan expenses (EUR1.1 million) and increased marketing spending
* FY revenue growth of 6.4% to EUR433.5 million; autonomous revenue growth of 3.8%
* FY EBITE increased 21% to EUR23.6 million while marketing investments increased
* Dividend proposed of EUR0.10 (wholly in cash), a doubling compared to last year’s EUR0.05
* Profit for FY 45.3 million euro versus loss of 0.1 million euro last year