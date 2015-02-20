FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ABN Amro says 2014 underlying net profit doubles
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 20, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ABN Amro says 2014 underlying net profit doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Abn Amro Bank Naamloze Vennootschap

* Reports 1.55 billion euro underlying net profit for FY 2014 and 400 million euro for 4th qtr 2014

* Final dividend of 275 million euro proposed, bringing total 2014 dividend to 400 million euro

* Various mandatory charges are expected to go up significantly in 2015

* In 2015 pension costs will be higher as a result of the current low interest rate environment

* FY 2014 underlying cost/income ratio improved to 60 pct from 64 pct and underlying ROE to 10.9 pct from 5.5 pct Link to source: [abn.com/1vkOTnW] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.