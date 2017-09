Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ital TBS Telematic And Biomedical Services SpA (TBS Group) :

* Says on Feb. 19 was signed an agreement of merger by incorporation of Tesan SpA into Elettronica Bio Medicale Srl (EBM)

* The transaction aims to optimize company's organizational structure